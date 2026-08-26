Five Final Opportunities to Experience the Hilarious ‘Spelling Bee’ at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Thank you to everyone who came out last weekend and helped usher in Season 44 at the Roxy Regional Theatre with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!

This weekend brings your five final chances to catch this h-i-l-a-r-i-o-u-s musical packed with improv, audience participation and nonstop laughs:

Thursday, August 27th at 7:00pm

Friday, August 28th at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 29th at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 29th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 30th at 2:00pm

Attention, all students! To celebrate the start of the school year, we are giving all students access to $10.00 Student Rush tickets for the remainder of the performances for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! To secure your tickets, use code COUNTY at checkout. You will need to bring a student ID (if you’re a college student) to claim your tickets at the box office.

This offer must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can be redeemed online using the coupon code above or by mentioning this discount when reserving by phone at 931.645.7699 or in person at the box office. This discount cannot be combined with any other offers.

Not a student? No worries! Our Back-to-School special has been extended for everyone! Enter code SYZYGY at checkout (and make sure you spell it right!) for $25.00 tickets to all remaining shows!

This offer must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can be redeemed online using the coupon code above or by mentioning this discount when reserving by phone at 931.645.7699 or in person at the box office. This discount cannot be combined with any other offers.

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In The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box… Directed by Emily Ruck with choreography by Eboné Amos and music direction by Amy Frederick, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features Eugene Boyd as Chip Tolentino, Ashley Birnbaum as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, Jeremiah Burch as Leaf Coneybear, Riley Bayer as William Barfee, Mai Abe as Marcy Park, and Brooklynn Morales as Olive Ostrovsky, along with Holli Trisler as Rona Lisa Perretti, Darren V. Michael as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Noah Christopher as Mitch Mahoney.



Written by Rachel Sheinkin with music and lyrics by William Finn, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Special thanks to our generous sponsors, Drs. Ellen & David Kanervo, whose support made this production possible!

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: This production contains PG-13 humor and is recommended for mature audiences. The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU Students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance.

Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

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