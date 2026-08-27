Austin Peay State University Volleyball Opens Historic 50th Season with Three-Match Stacheville Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Volleyball team begins its 50th Season with the Stacheville Challenge, Friday and Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay faces UT Martin and Jackson State on Friday at 1:00pm and 7:00pm, respectively, with a Saturday 1:00pm match against Kansas City.

The Governors finished their preseason with a 3-2 win at Southern Indiana on August 22nd, and a 3-1 loss against Belmont at home on August 15th.

The 2026 Stacheville Challenge is the ninth all-time, with the first in 1980, and the most recent in 2025. The Governors are 22-8 all-time in home tournaments.

​​Scouting Report

UT Martin went 4-25 (3-15 Ohio Valley Conference) in the 2025 season. The Skyhawks fell to Morehead State 3-0 on November 19th to end the 2025 season.

Austin Peay State University is 23-4 all-time against the Skyhawks, with the last matchup being a 3-0 Governors’ win on September 17th, 2022, in Clarksville.

Jackson State went 13-14 (12-4 Southwestern Atlantic Conference) in the 2025 season. The Tigers fell 3-2 to Southern in the SWAC Championship Quarterfinal, November 21st.

The Governors are 2-0 against the Tigers, with the last matchup being a 3-0 Governors win in a neutral-site match in Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 12th, 2008.

Kansas City went 3-26 (2-14 Summit League) in the 2025 season. The Roos fell 3-0 to Omaha to end the regular season on November 18th.

APSU is 2-2 all-time against UMKC, with the last meeting being a 3-1 Roos’ win on September 15th, 2023.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the Stacheville Challenge, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to Cookeville, Tennessee, where they face Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State on September 4th at 10:00am and 4:30pm with a final match against Green Bay on September 5th at 10:30am.