Clarksville Obituary: Lida Louise Harris

Clarksville, TN – Lida Louise Harris, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 26th, 2026, with her caring family by her side.

A Graveside service will be held in her honor at 11:00am, Monday, August 31st, 2026, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Marion, Kentucky. Officiating will be Rev. Stewart Salyer.

The Harris family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Sunday, August 30th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Lida was born July 16th, 1934, in Providence Kentucky to the late Joseph Bryan Brown Sr and Nannie Elizabeth Travis. She was a faithful Chirstian and attended Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated member of the Gold Star Wives group where she found fellowship and support among others who shared a similar past. She was also a member of the TOP’s group where she enjoyed her heath journey and the friends she made during her time there.

She was an avid reader, spending countless hours immersed in books, a pastime she deeply enjoyed and loved sharing with others. She also took immense pride in her garden, spending much of her time tending to all sorts of different plants.

In addition to her parents, Lida is preceded in death by loving husband; CW2 (Ret) Rodney Lee Harris as well as her dear siblings; Marion “Buster” Brown, LTC (Ret) Joseph Bryan Brown, and Betty Dewitt.

She is survived by her loving daughter; Tracy Spescia, son; Cleveland Todd Harris, grandson; Brad Durden and his wife Erin and great-grandchildren; Tripp and Brinn, as well as her sister-in-law; Dorothy Brown.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com