Austin Peay State University Athletics Receives Fourth Consecutive NCAA AASP Grant

Indianapolis, IN – For the fourth consecutive year and sixth time in department history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is the recipient of an NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) initiative grant, making Austin Peay one of just 17 Division I programs to earn an AASP grant for the 2026-27 cycle, and the only school among the Unisun athletic alliance to earn a grant.

“Receiving an AASP grant is a testament to the hard work and diligence of our academic support staff,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “A big thank-you goes to Dr. Kristal McGreggor and our administration team for identifying the needs of our student-athletes and working to make sure they have all the tools needed to succeed in the classroom. When our student-athletes talk, it’s imperative that we listen and support them.”

Over the years, Austin Peay State University has used these grants for a variety of initiatives, including expanding its laptop-lending capabilities, support for international student-athletes, and professional development. This year, Dr. McGreggor said the grant, which totals $100,000, is earmarked for two proposals – expanding the academic resource center and a support and response initiative.

This includes renovating a classroom into an additional academic resource center for student-athletes and will feature individual workstations with computers, additional study space, a printing station, new furniture, technology, and other upgrades to better accommodate our growing student-athlete population.

In addition, Austin Peay State University will be implementing RealResponse, which will provide student-athletes with an anonymous reporting and feedback platform and allow the department to conduct surveys, track concerns and follow-up, and strengthen communication between student-athletes and administration.

“Receiving this grant for the fourth consecutive year means a lot because each year we’ve been able to use the funding to respond to what our student-athletes actually need,” McGreggor said. “As our department continues to grow, we have to make sure the resources and support we provide grow with it. I’m grateful that the NCAA continues to invest in what we’re building at Austin Peay and gives us the opportunity to keep finding ways to make the student-athlete experience better.”

The NCAA AASP grant program was created in 2012 to provide targeted resources to historically under-resourced Division I schools. The grants are used by schools to strengthen academic support, help improve Academic Progress Rates and build programs that help student-athletes thrive en route to graduation. The NCAA has awarded more than 300 grants for its member schools since the program began.

“On behalf of the NCAA, it is an honor to congratulate each of the 17 schools that were awarded a single-year Accelerating Academic Success Program grant for the 2026-2027 academic year,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement. “Each grant recipient was intentional with application details that strive to address a holistic and positive student-athlete experience. We are excited to see how this grant evolves services that complement student-athletes’ educational experience and their academic success.”

About the Accelerating Academic Success Program

The NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) supports Division I institutions with limited resources in improving the academic achievement and graduation rates of student-athletes. AASP grants provide resources to enhance academic support, improve Academic Progress Rate outcomes, and establish sustainable campus programs for student-athletes’ success.