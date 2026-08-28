Clarksville Obituary: Glenda Thompson

Clarksville, TN – Glenda Thompson, a beloved member of the Clarksville community, passed away on August 21st, 2026, at the age of 77.
Her passing marks the loss of a cherished life, leaving family, friends, and those who knew her to remember the moments they shared and the impact she made throughout her life.
A viewing for Glenda Thompson will be held Monday, August 31st, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.
A Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, September 1st, 2026, beginning at 11:00am, also at Foston Funeral.
Family, friends, and members of the community are invited to attend these services and join together in honoring Glenda’s life and memory.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com