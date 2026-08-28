Clarksville Obituary: Patrick Louis Migliaccio

Clarksville, TN – Patrick Louis Migliaccio, age 87 of Clarksville TN, passed away Tuesday, August 27th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Univ. Medical Center in Nashville with his loving and caring family by his side.

Patrick was born February 21st, 1939, in Utica, New York to the late Louis Patrick and Francis Seminaro Migliaccio. He was an avid hunter, spending much of his time in the woods appreciating the quiet moments and embracing the beauty of nature. He had an extensive collection of different firearms and enjoyed working as a gunsmith. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he proudly served his country.

He was a hardworking and skilled man who took pride in his many interests and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passions with those around him. Above all, Patrick will be remembered for the lasting impression he made on the lives of those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; Eleanor Binkley Migliaccio, sons; Timothy Scott Migliaccio and his wife Mary, and Anthony Migliaccio, daughters; Angela Migliaccio Moses and her husband Brian, and Kelli Migliaccio Williams and her husband Craig, grandchildren; Scotty Migliaccio and his wife Nancy, Amanda Migliaccio, Dustin Williams and his wife Destiny, Ashley Murphy, Alisha Migliaccio, Kristen Woodall and her husband JR, Patrick Migliaccio, Kayla Golden and her husband Justin, Matt Migliaccio, Kaiicen Williams, Maggie Moses, and Molly Moses, as well as 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother; Mark Migliaccio.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother; Louis Migliaccio.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor on Sunday, August 30th, 2026, at 4:00pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1324 Gholson Road, Clarksville, TN 37043. Revs. David Mackens and Jamie Mandrell will officiate.

The Migliaccio family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com