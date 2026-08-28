Fifth Saturday Donation Day Returns to the Custom House Museum on August 29th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville residents and visitors have a special opportunity to support local history and enjoy the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center when its August Fifth Saturday Donation Day returns Saturday, August 29th, 2026.

From 10:00am to 4:30pm, visitors can turn any monetary donation to the Museum into their admission for the day. The special Fifth Saturday program is held during months that have five Saturdays, giving the community an opportunity to experience the Museum while directly supporting its mission.

Rather than a traditional admission fee, visitors are invited to make a monetary donation of any amount. Every contribution helps the Museum continue its work in the Clarksville community.

Donations directly support a variety of Museum programs and initiatives, including educational programming for children and adults, preservation of the Museum’s historical collection and award-winning exhibitions.

That makes Fifth Saturday more than simply a day at the Museum. It is an opportunity to explore Clarksville’s history and culture while helping ensure that future generations can experience, learn from, and enjoy the community’s treasured collections.

Whether you’re a longtime Museum supporter, a history enthusiast or someone looking for something interesting to do on Saturday, August 29th, Fifth Saturday Donation Day offers an affordable way to spend the day and make a difference at the same time.

Event Details

What: August Fifth Saturday Donation Day

When: Saturday, August 29th, 2026

Time: 10:00am–4:30pm

Admission: Any monetary donation to the Museum

Visitors are encouraged to stop by throughout the day, make a donation, and discover what the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center has to offer.

Every donation helps preserve the past, educate the present, and support the Museum’s future.