Fifth Saturday Donation Day Returns to the Custom House Museum on August 29th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville residents and visitors have a special opportunity to support local history and enjoy the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center when its August Fifth Saturday Donation Day returns Saturday, August 29th, 2026.
From 10:00am to 4:30pm, visitors can turn any monetary donation to the Museum into their admission for the day. The special Fifth Saturday program is held during months that have five Saturdays, giving the community an opportunity to experience the Museum while directly supporting its mission.
Rather than a traditional admission fee, visitors are invited to make a monetary donation of any amount. Every contribution helps the Museum continue its work in the Clarksville community.
Donations directly support a variety of Museum programs and initiatives, including educational programming for children and adults, preservation of the Museum’s historical collection and award-winning exhibitions.
That makes Fifth Saturday more than simply a day at the Museum. It is an opportunity to explore Clarksville’s history and culture while helping ensure that future generations can experience, learn from, and enjoy the community’s treasured collections.
Whether you’re a longtime Museum supporter, a history enthusiast or someone looking for something interesting to do on Saturday, August 29th, Fifth Saturday Donation Day offers an affordable way to spend the day and make a difference at the same time.
Event Details
What: August Fifth Saturday Donation Day
When: Saturday, August 29th, 2026
Time: 10:00am–4:30pm
Admission: Any monetary donation to the Museum
Visitors are encouraged to stop by throughout the day, make a donation, and discover what the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center has to offer.
Every donation helps preserve the past, educate the present, and support the Museum’s future.
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org