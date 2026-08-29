APSU Soccer Welcomes Indiana State to Morgan Brothers Field Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Returning home following its two-game road stretch, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Indiana State on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (0-4-0) enters Sunday’s match at home after its recent 3-0 loss at Chattanooga, Sunday, in which the Mocs’ offense paced the team to its second win of the season. Chattanooga’s strong offense, which took 23 shots in the match, featured a trio of Mocs who scored goals. Reigning Southern Conference Rookie of the Year Quinn Johnson put the game-deciding goal in the back of the net in the seventh minute of the match.

Indiana State (3-1-1) comes to Clarksville after playing to its first draw of the season at Eastern Illinois on Thursday. Going into Sunday, the Sycamores lead the Missouri Valley Conference with 20 goals on a league-leading 99 shots this year. They make out to be a tough opponent for the Governors this weekend, as they lead all of NCAA Division I soccer with 25 assists.

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the sixth time Austin Peay State University has played on August 30th.

The Governors are 2-3-0 on this date.

Sunday’s match will be the second meeting between the Governors and the Sycamores.

The first meeting between Austin Peay State University and Indiana State was on September 19th, 2003, in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the APSU Govs were shut out 2-0.

Indiana State leads the all-time series 1-0-0.

This will be the first time Austin Peay State University and Indiana State face each other in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is 0-8-2 in its last 10 matches at home.

The APSU Govs are 82-66-31 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.