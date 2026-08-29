Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Orleans Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Orleans Drive on Monday, August 31st, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Fountainbleau Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

221-244 Orleans Drive

340 Dupuis Drive

300 Chateaureaux Drive

298 and 300 Rue Le Mans Drive

The water valve replacement will be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.