Clarksville Obituary: Kara Anne Bearden

Clarksville, TN – Kara Anne Bearden (Shoemaker), age 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 22nd, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital. She was born on May 19th, 1989, in Schweinfurt, Germany.

After graduating from Austin Peay State University, Kara pursued a career in laboratory science. She had a deep love for animals and enjoyed spending time with her family and making everyone laugh. Kara was known for being a light to everyone she met, with a childlike zest for life that brought joy to those around her.

Kara’s memory will be cherished by her mother, Debbie VanSant; father, Terry Shoemaker (Holly Shoemaker); sister, Marissa Shoemaker; brother, Caleb VanSant; and her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul VanSant; grandfather, Lyle Shoemaker; and grandmother, Alfreda Shoemaker.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.