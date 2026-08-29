Nashville Sounds Crush Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 13-5 in Offensive Rout

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds crushed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 13-5 win Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark. The offense blew the game wide open highlighted by four different Sounds’ hitters blasting a homer.

The Sounds jumped ahead for the second straight night and put up a five-run third as Jacob Hurtubise led off the frame with a walk. After he stole second base, Bo Naylor crushed a two-run homer to right field and gave Nashville the two-run lead. The offense continued to hit their stride with Ethan Murray, drawing the second walk of the frame. Blake Burke was hit by pitch and set up Akil Baddoo to rip a three-run blast to right center field, giving the Sounds a five-run lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp quickly cut into the Sounds’ lead in the bottom of the third inning as Tate Kuehner allowed a leadoff double by Logan Driscoll to begin the frame. Jared Serna lined an RBI-single into center field and scored Driscoll for the first Jacksonville run of the game. Kuehner allowed his first home run since May 8 against the Louisville Bats on a two-run long ball by Maximo Acosta to left center field as the Nashville lead was cut down to two runs.

In the top of the fourth inning, Hurtubise drew his second walk of the game and gave way for Eduardo Garcia to crush a two-run homer to left center field, his first homer since August 2, and gave the Sounds a 7-3 lead. Kuehner wrapped up his night allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three Jumbo Shrimp hitters in 3.1 innings of work before Kaleb Bowman tossed just four pitches in the bottom of the fourth and secured the double play to get out of the frame.

Bowman’s night was done after the fourth as Joel Kuhnel entered the ball game and shut down the Jumbo Shrimp in 1-2-3 fashion, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the bottom half of the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Tyson Hardin made his first relief appearance since September 4th, 2024, against Single-A Delmarva when he was with the Carolina Mudcats and worked a scoreless frame.

Nashville added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning as Hurtubise hit a single into center field for his first hit in over four games. Brandon Lockridge followed by drawing a walk and loading the bases for Naylor who drew the second straight walk of the frame and plated Hurtubise for the 8-3 lead.

The Sounds added five more runs of insurance in the top of the ninth inning as Baddoo led off with his third hit of the night. Jeferson Quero blasted his 14th home run of the season with a two-run homer and grew the lead to seven runs. Garcia and Lockridge got on base with back-to-back singles, setting up Naylor and Murray to knock in three runs total with RBI-doubles and growing the large lead up to 10 runs.

The Jumbo Shrimp made the attempt to rally down 10 runs as Kemp Alderman lined a one-out single into right field. Matthew Etzel crushed a two-run home run to center field to make it an eight-run game. After Hardin issued a walk to Logan Driscoll, he retired Serna and Acosta to end the game with a 13-5 Sounds win. Hardin earned his fourth win of the season and allowed two runs on three hits, striking out five hitters.

The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp will conclude this week’s series on Sunday, August 30th at VyStar Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm with LHP Colton Gordon (7-6, 4.08 ERA) making the start for Nashville.