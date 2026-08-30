APSU Soccer Earns First Draw of Season Against Indiana State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to its first draw of the season, as redshirt junior Kayla Barr scored her first goal of the season against Indiana State, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

By the Half

Austin Peay State University jumped out in front early in the fourth minute, as Kayla Barr scored her first goal of the season, and first as a Governor, to take a 1-0 lead. Freshman Makai King assisted the goal, which was the first of the season for Austin Peay State University and the first of her career. Indiana State made multiple attempts to equalize, with Meagyn Riffle and Tori Angelo firing early shots, but their efforts went wide.

Indiana State came out strong in the second half, bringing the match to a one-score tie, as Meagyn Riffle scored her first goal of the season in the 48th minute. The Sycamores pressed hard through the remainder of the match, with sophomore Megan Waskiewicz making crucial saves for the Governors, denying shots from Hailey Morgan and Peyton Wetzel in the 57th and 85th minutes, respectively, to preserve the draw.

Inside The Box Score

Three Governors in juniors Kiley Reese and Lindsey Arnold, as well as senior Anna Drexel, played all 90 minutes on the pitch.

Barr and King led the Govs offensively with a pair of shots each and a goal and an assist, respectively.

Waskiewicz saw all 90 minutes between the pipes and came away with three saves.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team begin a two-game road stretch, starting with Evansville on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00pm in Evansville, Indiana.