Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Bunker Hill Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Bunker Hill Road on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026 at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads will be affected during the outage:

Bunker Hill Road from Stone Mountain Road to Delaware Drive

Delaware Drive from Bunker Hill Road to Brandywine Drive

The intersection of Bunker Hill Road and Delaware Drive will be closed during the work. Traffic will be detoured to Saratoga Drive and Stone Mountain Road. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.