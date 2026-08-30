Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Ridgeway Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Ridgeway Drive on Monday, August 31st, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following intersections will be closed during the work:

The intersection of Cumberland Drive and Ridgeway Drive will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Buck Drive

The intersection of Ridgeway Drive and Davidson Drive will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Davidson Drive

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.