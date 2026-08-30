Clarksville Obituary: Dianne Harris

Clarksville, TN – Dianne Harris, age 71 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm Friday, September 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home with, Pastor Bobby Forest officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Houston; sister Lisa Forest and her husband, Robert; nephew, Bobby Forest and niece, Katie Capps.

Dianne was a loving and nurturing soul whose greatest joy came from caring for others. Over the many years she opened her heart and home to 40 children in the foster care system, providing them with love, stability, and a place to belong. Through her years of caring for foster children, Dianne gained Alicia Poole, who became like a beloved granddaughter to her.

She had a gift for making everyone feel seen and valued, and her kindness left a lasting impact on countless lives. Dianne was a member of New Providence Church of Christ.

She treasured her role as a great aunt; she also had a soft spot for animals-especially the misfit dogs that so often found their way to her. Her home was always filled with wagging tails and second chances.

Dianne had a generous spirit and a compassionate heart. She truly loved helping others, and she did so selflessly, every single day.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com