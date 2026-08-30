Clarksville Obituary: Dianne Harris

Clarksville, TN – Dianne Harris, age 71 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm Friday, September 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home with, Pastor Bobby Forest officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Houston; sister Lisa Forest and her husband, Robert; nephew, Bobby Forest and niece, Katie Capps.
Dianne was a loving and nurturing soul whose greatest joy came from caring for others. Over the many years she opened her heart and home to 40 children in the foster care system, providing them with love, stability, and a place to belong. Through her years of caring for foster children, Dianne gained Alicia Poole, who became like a beloved granddaughter to her.
She had a gift for making everyone feel seen and valued, and her kindness left a lasting impact on countless lives. Dianne was a member of New Providence Church of Christ.
She treasured her role as a great aunt; she also had a soft spot for animals-especially the misfit dogs that so often found their way to her. Her home was always filled with wagging tails and second chances.
Dianne had a generous spirit and a compassionate heart. She truly loved helping others, and she did so selflessly, every single day.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com