Custom House Museum Invites Homeschool Families to “Art & More” Fall Semester

Clarksville, TN – Homeschool families looking for a creative and educational way to enrich their children’s learning this fall can explore art, history and cross-curricular topics through the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center’s Art & More: Fall Semester 2026.

The three-part program begins September 1st and continues with sessions on October 6th and November 3rd, giving homeschool students an opportunity to learn, create and explore the museum throughout the fall semester.

Designed specifically for homeschool families, Art & More combines hands-on creativity with educational exploration. Each session features an instructor-led art class that covers applicable art standards, followed by an educator-led exhibit tour that connects museum collections and exhibits with cross-curricular topics.

The program offers separate sessions designed to accommodate different age groups. The morning session runs from 10:30am to 12:15pm and is available for students in grades K-4 and 5-12. An afternoon session runs from 1:30pm to 3:15pm and is available for students in grades K-4.

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The fall semester provides a unique opportunity for students to experience learning outside the traditional classroom while developing their artistic skills and discovering connections between art and other areas of study.

The first session takes place Tuesday, September 1st, with the semester continuing October 6th and November 3rd. Families interested in participating must pay a $25.00 non-refundable registration fee for the semester.

Register Today:

Register for Morning Sessions

Register for Afternoon Sessions

With art instruction and museum exploration incorporated into one program, Art & More offers homeschool families an engaging way to make learning more hands-on, imaginative and memorable this fall.

For additional information or questions about the program, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org