Easy Cabbage Recipe Turns Simple Ingredients Into Comfort Food

Clarksville, TN – Cabbage Comfort is proof that a few simple ingredients can create a side dish that is both satisfying and full of flavor. Tender ribbons of cabbage are slowly cooked with lightly browned onions, then seasoned with earthy caraway seeds, salt, and black pepper for a wonderfully savory finish. As the cabbage cooks, it becomes soft and sweet while soaking up the delicious flavors of the onion and spices.

Easy on the budget and packed with vegetables, this comforting dish makes a wonderful addition to almost any meal. Serve it hot alongside roasted meats, chicken, pork, or your favorite hearty main course for a simple homemade side that delivers plenty of old-fashioned comfort in every bite.

Cabbage Comfort

Ingredients

1 onion (sliced)

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

4 1/2 cups cabbage (sliced)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

Instructions

Heat oil in a large sauté pan.

Sauté onion over medium heat, until light brown, about 5 to 6 minutes.

Add sliced cabbage, salt, black pepper, and caraway seeds.

Stir and cook for 30 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Yield: 4 servings