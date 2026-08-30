Heat Builds With Several Days Near 100 Degrees, Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather August 30th – September 6th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect another stretch of hot, mostly sunny weather through the upcoming week, with temperatures steadily climbing from the mid-90s into the upper 90s.

Heat index values could make conditions feel even hotter, reaching as high as 104 degrees Monday. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, generally staying in the low to mid-70s, providing limited relief from the daytime heat.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine to Clarksville-Montgomery County, with the temperature reaching a high near 94 degrees. Heat index values could climb as high as 101 degrees during the afternoon, while a south wind around 5 mph provides little relief from the heat.

Mostly clear skies will continue into Sunday night, with temperatures falling to around 72 degrees and a south wind remaining near 5 mph.

Monday will be another sunny and increasingly hot day, with a high near 95 degrees. The combination of heat and humidity could push heat index values as high as 104 degrees, making the afternoon feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature.

Mostly clear conditions will continue overnight, with a low around 73 degrees. South winds near 5 mph will become calm.

Tuesday will remain sunny across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area, with temperatures climbing to around 96 degrees. Winds will initially be calm before becoming southwest around 5 mph during the day.

Mostly clear skies will remain in place Tuesday night, when the low will only drop to around 75 degrees. A south-southeast wind around 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Wednesday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the period, with abundant sunshine and a high near 97 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming south-southwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will continue Wednesday night, with temperatures falling only to around 75 degrees. South winds around 5 mph will become calm.

Thursday will continue the stretch of hot and sunny weather, with temperatures again reaching near 97 degrees. With sunshine dominating the day, residents should prepare for another round of potentially oppressive afternoon heat.

Mostly clear conditions will persist Thursday night, with the low settling around 74 degrees.

Overall, the upcoming weather pattern will feature persistent sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s and warm nights in the 70s across Clarksville and Montgomery County. The combination of high temperatures and humidity will make some afternoons feel considerably hotter, particularly Monday when the heat index could reach 104 degrees.

Residents should take precautions during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to the afternoon heat.