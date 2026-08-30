Nashville Sounds Host Louisville Bats September 1st-6th With Star Wars Night and More

Tuesday, September 1st
Gates Open at 5:30pm
Sip ‘N’ Pitch event hosted by Threaded and Tipsy
- This special bundle combines the thrill of live baseball with a unique crafting experience.
- The ticket bundle includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Nashville Sounds branded needlepoint canvas and can be purchased here.
Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back for a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City. Tail Waggin’ Tickets can be purchased here.
- A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit New Leash on Life.
- A Pomeranian dog race will be under the scoreboard in the middle of the 5th inning.
Wednesday, September 2nd
Gates Open at 5:30pm.
Sleeveless Hoodie presented by RJ Young (first 1,000 fans)
Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi
- If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame.
Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger
- Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44.00 every Wednesday.
- To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger mobile app to the First Horizon Park ticket office. Limit four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.
Thursday, September 3rd
Gates Open at 5:30pm.
Sports Romance Authors Meet ‘N’ Greet
- Fans can purchase this special ticket bundle here. Get ready to meet some popular authors, while you also receive a Sounds book tote bag.
- Authors include:
- Behind in The Count written by Kat Summers
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Stranded on Second written by T. Leigh Turner
Wristbands Mixer at the Band Box presented by Jevo
- Looking to meet someone new? Grab a wristband and head to The Band Box for our Wristband Mixer!
- Whether you’re here to mingle, make a connection, or just have some fun. It’s the perfect way to spend an evening.
Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser
- Specials include $2.00 small fountain Pepsi products, $3.00 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4.00 16oz canned beers, $4.00 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4.00 bratwursts, and $5.00 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.
Music Bingo presented by Pepsi
- The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The theme will feature punk rock music with a throwback to Emo Night. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stands.
Friday, September 4th
Gates Open at 5:30pm.
Star Wars Night
- Experience the ballpark in a galaxy far, far away with themed fun inspired by Star Wars.
- Costumes, characters, and epic vibes make this an unforgettable night in Hit City.
- Tickets for the Star Wars ticket bundle can be purchased here.
- The night will also feature a pre-game parade of Star Wars characters and those same characters will be roaming the concourse for photo opportunities with fans!
Star Wars Costume Policy – We welcome fans to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters, provided they comply with our costume policy. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are strictly prohibited from entering First Horizon Park. All other costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the game at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns or blasters are prohibited. Plastic replica lightsabers are permitted.
Friday Fireworks
- Start your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show will be Star Wars themed music.
Saturday, September 5th
Gates Open at 5:15pm
Sal Frelick Bobblehead – Skyline Bobblehead series presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans)
Game Worn Jersey Auction
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The home white ‘Nash’ jerseys are available for auction now and will end at 8:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 5. To bid on these game-worn jerseys, please visit the website and bid before it’s too late! All proceeds will benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation.
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If you are attending the game and win a jersey, you will get the opportunity to go on to the field after the game and receive your jersey directly from the player! Winners not in attendance will have their jersey mailed to them after the season, or can pick up the jersey at the Nashville Sounds Team Store.
Hit City Saturday
- The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park.
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Enjoy pregame live music that will be performed by Brett Frey band performing classic rock favorites, while fans can also enjoy many other entertainment options at The Band Box in right field.
Sunday, September 6th
Gates Open at 11:00am.
Ice Cream Batter Sleeve presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt
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Kids 12 and under will receive the sleeve as part of the “Sunday Ice Cream Collection.” (First 500 kids)
Brewskis Day
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The Sounds will take the field as the Nashville Brewskis, paying homage to the Milwaukee Brewers classic powder blue uniforms.
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Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.