Nashville Sounds Host Louisville Bats September 1st-6th With Star Wars Night and More

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park to take on the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) from September 1st-6th, 2026. – The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park to take on the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) from September 1st-6th, 2026.

The series will have three gate giveaways: Star Wars Night, Sip ‘N’ Pitch Event Night hosted by Threaded Tipsy, and Kids Takeover Day, along with daily promotions including Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday, and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Our Home Player-Worn Jersey Auction Is Now LIVE !

The auction will benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation and concludes at 8:00pm CT on Saturday, September 5th. If you are attending the game and won a jersey, you will have the exclusive opportunity to go on the field after the game for a meet ‘n’ greet with the player and collect the jersey.

For winners who are not in attendance, the jerseys will be mailed after the conclusion of the season or can be picked up at the Sounds team store.

Reminder: Sunday’s game (September 6th) has been pushed up to 12:05pm CT instead of the originally scheduled 6:05pm CT since the team will play the following Monday (September 7th), in Durham, North Carolina and will need to use Sunday evening for travel purposes.

The home slate will begin with Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Tuesday will also feature a Sip ‘N’ Pitch Event Night hosted by Threaded Tipsy, where this special ticket bundle combines the thrill of live baseball with a unique crafting experience. The ticket bundle can be purchased here . Wednesday’s game will present the first giveaway of the week with the Sleeveless Hoodie for the second time this season. The action continues with Winning Wednesday. If the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game.

Throwback Thursday gives fans the opportunity to participate in Music Bingo throughout the game and enjoy throwback drink specials available at the concessions along with another Wristbands Mixer at the Band Box where you can meet someone new. Whether you’re here to mingle, make a connection, or just have some fun, it’s the perfect way to spend an evening!

Friday night will feature Star Wars Night where you can experience the ballpark in a galaxy far, far away with themed fun inspired by Star Wars. The fun continues as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with Friday Fireworks. Enjoy Hit City Saturday with live music under the scoreboard and many other entertainment options at The Band Box. Saturday will also feature the second giveaway of the week where fans can receive a Sal Frelick – Skyline Bobblehead, the third and final of the Nashville Skyline series presented by First Horizon.

The series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and round the bases after the final out of the game. Sunday will also feature the third and final giveaway of the week, where kids 12 and under can receive an Ice Cream Batter Sleeve for the second time this season.

Season Ticket Memberships are one of the first ways you can guarantee Sounds baseball on your summer schedule! With a 2027 half-season membership or full-season membership, fans can receive up to 25-30% off single-game ticket pricing, plus additional savings from parking, the team store, and partnering restaurants around the ballpark! Speak with a sales representative for all questions regarding becoming a season ticket member and all other inquiries here

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2026 home games are available for purchase Single-game tickets for all remaining 2026 home games are available for purchase online , in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615.690.HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds 615.690.4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com

Purchase your 2027 Early Bird season ticket memberships here . Memberships start as low as $368.00 per seat and could save you up to 30% off day-of-game ticket prices. Early Bird incentives will conclude on Friday, September 18th at 11:59pm CT.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, September 1st

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats – 6:35pm

Gates Open at 5:30pm

Sip ‘N’ Pitch event hosted by Threaded and Tipsy

This special bundle combines the thrill of live baseball with a unique crafting experience.

The ticket bundle includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Nashville Sounds branded needlepoint canvas and can be purchased here

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back for a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City. Tail Waggin’ Tickets can be purchased here

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit New Leash on Life.

A Pomeranian dog race will be under the scoreboard in the middle of the 5th inning.

$2.00 Tuesdays – Enjoy $2.00 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, September 2nd

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats – 6:35pm

Gates Open at 5:30pm.

Sleeveless Hoodie presented by RJ Young (first 1,000 fans)

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44.00 every Wednesday.

and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44.00 every Wednesday. To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger mobile app to the First Horizon Park ticket office. Limit four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, September 3rd

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats – 6:35pm

Gates Open at 5:30pm.

Sports Romance Authors Meet ‘N’ Greet

Fans can purchase this special ticket bundle here

Authors include: Behind in The Count written by Kat Summers Stranded on Second written by T. Leigh Turner



Wristbands Mixer at the Band Box presented by Jevo

Looking to meet someone new? Grab a wristband and head to The Band Box for our Wristband Mixer!

Whether you’re here to mingle, make a connection, or just have some fun. It’s the perfect way to spend an evening.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

Specials include $2.00 small fountain Pepsi products, $3.00 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4.00 16oz canned beers, $4.00 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4.00 bratwursts, and $5.00 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The theme will feature punk rock music with a throwback to Emo Night. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stands.

Friday, September 4th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats – 6:35pm

Gates Open at 5:30pm.

Star Wars Night

Experience the ballpark in a galaxy far, far away with themed fun inspired by Star Wars.

Costumes, characters, and epic vibes make this an unforgettable night in Hit City.

Tickets for the Star Wars ticket bundle can be purchased here

The night will also feature a pre-game parade of Star Wars characters and those same characters will be roaming the concourse for photo opportunities with fans!

Star Wars Costume Policy – We welcome fans to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters, provided they comply with our costume policy. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are strictly prohibited from entering First Horizon Park. All other costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the game at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns or blasters are prohibited. Plastic replica lightsabers are permitted.

Friday Fireworks

Start your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show will be Star Wars themed music.

Saturday, September 5th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats – 6:35pm

Gates Open at 5:15pm

Sal Frelick Bobblehead – Skyline Bobblehead series presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans)

Game Worn Jersey Auction

The home white ‘Nash’ jerseys are available for auction now and will end at 8:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 5. To bid on these game-worn jerseys, please visit the website and bid before it’s too late! All proceeds will benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

If you are attending the game and win a jersey, you will get the opportunity to go on to the field after the game and receive your jersey directly from the player! Winners not in attendance will have their jersey mailed to them after the season, or can pick up the jersey at the Nashville Sounds Team Store.

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park.

Enjoy pregame live music that will be performed by Brett Frey band performing classic rock favorites, while fans can also enjoy many other entertainment options at The Band Box in right field.

Sunday, September 6th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats – 12:05pm

Gates Open at 11:00am.

Ice Cream Batter Sleeve presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Kids 12 and under will receive the sleeve as part of the “Sunday Ice Cream Collection.” (First 500 kids)

Brewskis Day

The Sounds will take the field as the Nashville Brewskis, paying homage to the Milwaukee Brewers classic powder blue uniforms.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now.