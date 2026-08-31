A Day Built for Curious Minds: Homeschool Fieldtrip Day Returns to the Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN — Some of the best classrooms don’t have desks. On Tuesday, September 1st, from 10:00am to 4:30pm, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center opens its galleries to local homeschool families for a day of hands-on discovery, where learning happens by touching, building, exploring and asking “why?”

Held on the first Tuesday of every month, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day lets K-12 students and their grown-ups roam the museum at their own pace. There’s no rigid tour and no bell to rush anyone along, just room to follow curiosity wherever it leads. Admission is $3 per student and $5 per adult for non-member homeschool families, making it an easy addition to the school month.

For families studying history, art or Tennessee’s own story, the timing is ideal. Seven exhibitions are currently on view, offering something for nearly every interest. Young historians can dig into Cave Johnson & James K. Polk and Freedom: A History of US, while budding artists will find inspiration in the hyperrealistic paintings of Sharon Harms, the acrylics and watercolors of Peach McComb in Framed & Dangerous, the Annual Staff Art Show, and the craftsmanship of Piecing the Past: Quilts from the Collection. A Gathering of Women rounds out the season’s offerings.

Then there’s the exhibit that stops kids in their tracks. In the Heimansohn Gallery, the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains sprawl across one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region. With the press of a button, automobiles roll to life and helicopters take flight through a miniature world that’s redecorated with each new season, so there’s always something new to spot.

The discoveries continue at Explorers Landing, home to the hands-on Exploring Our Town exhibit. Kids can create giant bubbles and learn how caves form in the Bubble Cave, shop for produce at McGregor’s Market, race cars down the ramp at Rails, Roads & Runways, and go fishing at The Landing to learn what swims in the Cumberland River. Little ones ages 2 to 5 have a space all their own in Tiny Town, full of toys and puzzles for learning through play. Nearby, the Family Art Studio invites everyone to build on a 12-foot LEGO brick wall, experiment with shapes and light, and hang their masterpieces on the gallery display wall. Explorers Landing stays open until 4:30pm.

Whether the day’s lesson is science, art, local history or simply the joy of figuring something out together, families will find plenty to fill the hours.