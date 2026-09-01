Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Unveils 2026 Fall Schedule With Eight Tournaments

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Tennis and Head Women’s Tennis Coach Maria Sorbello Morrison announced the Governors’ eight-tournament fall schedule highlighted by the annual APSU Fall Tournament and the first-ever United Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Fall Individual Championships which will be held at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors begin the fall at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s All-American Championships (September 19th-27th).

Austin Peay State University then hosts the five-team APSU Fall Tournament (September 25th-27th). Joining the Govs in their first home event of the 2026-27 academic year is Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Alabama A&M, and Murray State. APSU combined for nine wins at its home tournament last season.

Following the APSU Fall Tournament, the Govs head to the Buckeye State for the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals (October 8th-13th). Last season, the Govs totaled six wins at the tournament.

Following the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Austin Peay State University prepares for Murray State’s Battle of the Border (October 16th-17th) in Kentucky. A pair of former Ohio Valley Conference rivals, the Govs earned a 6-1 win against the Racers during the 2026 spring season and are 6-5 against MSU in dual action since 2018.

APSU returns home to begin the second half of fall competition and to host the UAC Women’s Tennis Fall Individual Championships (October 23rd-25th) at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The APSU Govs then prepare for the UTR Sports DI Invitational (October 29th-November 1st) and the ITA Conference Masters Championships (November 5th-8th), both held in Rome, Georgia.

The APSU Govs conclude the fall in the Sunshine State at the UNF Fall Tournament (November 6th-8th) in Jacksonville, Florida.

A full spring schedule will be made available at a later date.

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