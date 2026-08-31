Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Announces Modified Hours for Labor Day and Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, September 4th; and the Labor Day federal holiday on Monday, September 7th, 2026.

Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, September 4th

Open Services/Scheduled Appointments: Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes Dental Clinics will consolidate to Kuhn Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270.412.2787/8543/8544 All Mental Health Services and specialty clinics Radiology for appointments only Physical Therapy is open until noon Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7: Emergency Center Labor and Delivery Inpatient Services



For urgent Family Advocacy needs, FAP is still available to receive any referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270.798.8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.

Labor Day Observance – Monday, September 7th

Outpatient Services: All other outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.

For Expectant Mothers: Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs : go to the Emergency Center. Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs : go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

BACH Emergency Center Open 24/7

Additional Services

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.

Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies. Mental Health 24/7 Services: For mental health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866.966.1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency mental health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.

For mental health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866.966.1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency mental health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room. MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.

Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

All hospital outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, September 8.