Clarksville Obituary: George Edward Byard

Clarksville, TN – George Edward Byard went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 26th, 2026. He was born on March 1st, 1973, in Clarksville, Tennessee, and throughout his life remained deeply connected to the community he called home.

Above all else, George was a man of faith. His relationship with Jesus was the foundation of his life and shaped the way he loved his family, served others, and lived each day. His faith was not simply something he professed—it was evident in the way he loved people, encouraged others, and gave of himself.

George faithfully served as a deacon for four years, cherishing fellowship and worship with his family at Olivet Freewill Baptist Church. His faith and his church family brought him great joy, strength, and encouragement throughout his life.

George graduated from Montgomery Central High School and went on to attend Austin Peay State University. He then dedicated nearly 28 years to a respected career with AT&T, working as a Lineman and Technician. He approached his work with the same qualities that defined him in life: dependability, perseverance, practical skill, and a genuine willingness to help and serve others.

Beyond his career, George was deeply passionate about martial arts and coaching. At Renzo Gracie Combat Sports in Clarksville, he served as a coach, sharing his knowledge, discipline, and love of the sport with youth and adult students alike. A longtime martial arts practitioner, he earned black belts in Shotokan, Judo, and Japanese Jiu-Jitsu, as well as a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

For many years it was George’s dream to find a personal way to spread the gospel. He achieved this dream when he founded “Rolling with Jesus”, a children’s ministry created to reach young lives by sharing the Gospel. Through his unique approach, children were given an opportunity to grow in their faith, build confidence and discipline, learn valuable self-defense skills, and experience the joy of fellowship while having fun. The ministry combined Bible lessons and meaningful conversations about Truth with hands-on instruction in judo and jiu-jitsu.

George also found great joy in the simple things in life, especially spending time outdoors and fishing. Whether casting a line, enjoying the quiet of the water, or sharing those moments with family and friends, fishing was a pastime he truly loved.

George never stopped challenging himself. Even after the age of 40, he continued to pursue his passion for competition and impressively completed two MMA fights. As a coach, he worked with fighters at every level, from amateur to professional. Yet his greatest contribution was never measured in belts, victories, or accomplishments. It was measured in the lives he touched. George had a gift for encouraging people, helping them believe in themselves, and teaching them that true strength comes through discipline, perseverance, and faith.

To those he coached, he was a mentor. To his friends, he was someone they could count on. To his family, he was deeply loved. And to all who knew his heart, George was a man who sought to live out his faith and point others toward what mattered most.

George’s greatest love was for his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Denise Poe Byard; cherished twin daughters, Brennan and Ashten Byard; his parents, David and Judy Byard; his siblings, Michele Wambold (Jim), Sabrina Holmes (Nathan), and Michael Byard (Tiffany); his Mother-in-law, Donna Heal and his beloved nieces and nephews, Bailey, James, Keaton, Bronson, and Carsen. He also leaves behind a host of extended and honorary family along with very cherished friends who will miss him dearly.

The Byard family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chris Camp officiating.

George’s life was a testament to faith, family, perseverance, and service. He loved his family deeply, invested in the lives of others, and sought to live out his faith through both his words and his actions. While his absence leaves an immeasurable space in the hearts of those who loved him, his family finds comfort in knowing that George is now in the presence of his Savior.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7