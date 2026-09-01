APSU Men’s Basketball Promotes KJ Lee, Adds Dalton Waggoner to Coaching Staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head basketball coach Corey Gipson announced the promotion of KJ Lee from graduate assistant to Director of Player Personnel, while also announcing the addition of Dalton Waggoner onto the staff as a graduate assistant.

Lee joined the Governors as a graduate assistant prior to the 2025-26 season after completing his senior season at Central Missouri. During his first season in Clarksville, Lee played an integral role in the day-to-day operations of the Governors’ basketball program, assisting with team travel, practices and workouts while contributing to numerous behind-the-scenes efforts that helped support the program throughout the season.

“We are very fortunate to have retained Kelvin Lee Jr., who recently completed his master’s degree in health and human performance and has been promoted from graduate assistant to Director of Player Personnel,” said Gipson. “Kelvin played a vital role in helping lead the Governors to their first-ever ASUN Men’s Basketball Regular-Season Championship during the 2025–26 season. He has continued to bring that same consistency through his leadership, commitment, and relentless work ethic.”

Waggoner comes to Clarksville from Tennessee where he served as a student manager for the Volunteers from 2023-26. During his time in Knoxville, Waggoner helped with individual and team workouts, organize equipment for practices and travel, and numerous aspects around the Volunteers’ seasons, which saw the program advance to the Elite Eight each season during Waggoner’s time as a manager.

“Dalton Waggoner recently graduated from the University of Tennessee with a double major in accounting and finance and will serve as our graduate assistant for the 2026–27 men’s basketball season,” said Gipson. “Dalton is one of the bravest souls in the game. His courageous spirit, passion, and tireless work ethic have already made a positive impact on our program, and we are excited to have him as part of the Governors family.”

Get Your Season Tickets Today

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Austin Peay State University men’s basketball campaign are available now. The average price of a season ticket in bowl seating (Sections 101-120) has decreased by an average of 58% compared to the 2025-26 season.

Fans can renew their season tickets online through their Ticketmaster Account Manager, while those wanting to purchase new season tickets, courtside seats, or White Claw Lounge access can do so by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

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For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ 2026-27 season, follow the APSU basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.