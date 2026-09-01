Clarksville Obituary: Bonnie Gail Richardson

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Bonnie Gail Richardson, 86, of Clarksville, TN will be Friday, September 4th, 2026 at 12:00pm with Bro. Charles Wayne Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Bonnie was born on April 22nd, 1940 to Ida and Guy Evans in Pickett County, TN. She passed away on August 30th, 2026. Bonnie enjoyed reading and writing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Chris Evans and sister Nancy Alice Laftis. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Elmer Richardson, sons, Tim Allred, Steven Richardson, and Michael (Laura) Richardson, granddaughters, Carli Evans and Emma Richardson, and sister, Roda Mae Wilder.

Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Shepherd, Scott Harrison, Michael Richardson, Tal Powers, Mike Harrison, and Ziggy Herbert.

Please visit Bonnie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.