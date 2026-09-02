Clarksville Obituary: Joanne “Joni” Koziol

Clarksville, TN – Joanne “Joni” Koziol was a devoted military wife of 58 years to her husband, Phil, and their love, devotion, and life together were a beautiful example of what it means to stand beside the person you love through all seasons of life. But she was also so much more than that. She was a strong, independent, intelligent, and remarkable woman who dedicated her life to her family and supported her community.

Joni was the proud mother of two boys, Ted and Alex; grandmother to seven grandchildren; and great-grandmother to eleven great-grandchildren. She was a woman who could stand on her own, speak her mind, and handle whatever life put in front of her. Her strength and independence were defining parts of who she was, and she left an unforgettable impression on everyone who knew and loved her.

As a military wife, she supported her husband’s military career, of 22 plus years, and family through the demands of military life, often carrying the responsibility of raising two strong-willed boys while her husband was away serving. She was an amazing mother who loved her boys fiercely, but she was also firm when she needed to be. And if you ask her sons, they would tell you they couldn’t get by with much because Mom knew everything! She was a mother who was involved, attentive, and always knew what was going on.

Joni’s dedication to her family and her community was recognized through her service at Fort Campbell. In May 1986, Major General Patrick presented her with a Certificate for Distinguished Service in recognition of her significant service and contributions to the Fort Campbell community in her capacity as an Area Coordinator for the Family Member Bulletin.

Major General Patrick also presented Joni with a Commander’s Certificate for her exemplary performance as Chairperson of the Family Action Council from June 1986 through May 1987. These honors reflected the commitment, leadership, and service she gave so willingly to others.

Her strength and devotion to her family left a lasting legacy. Her oldest son went on to serve 20 years in the Air Force, while her youngest son has served 24 years as a police officer and continues to serve. She undoubtedly took great pride in the men her sons became and in the lives of service they chose for themselves.

She was an extremely intelligent woman with a thoughtful and generous heart. She loved to read, and boy, was she a fast reader! She could read faster than anyone could keep up with her. She had a curious mind and a love of learning that was simply part of who she was.

She never forgot a birthday or holiday and always went above and beyond to make those occasions special. She believed in creating memories that would last a lifetime and made sure that family time was something to be cherished.

She was, in the very best way, “extra.” When she loved someone, she made sure they knew it. She was incredibly thoughtful and would often do something simply to let someone know she was thinking of them and loved them, whether it was mailing a card, sending a quick text, or making a phone call. She had a beautiful way of making people feel remembered, valued, and loved.

Joni’s grandchildren held a particularly special place in her heart. She found countless ways to make their lives more fun and memorable-from creating menus for their make-believe restaurant so they could use their imaginations and play pretend, to making sure the pool was ready and waiting for them on those hot summer days. She loved creating special moments for them and watching their imaginations and personalities grow. Those little traditions and thoughtful gestures became cherished memories that her family will carry with them forever.

She was also a true cat lover and had a special tenderness for animals, especially those who were sick or in need of extra care. She never hesitated to give them her time, attention, and love.

Joni was incredibly creative and crafty, and everything she made reflected the care and love she put into it. From beautiful desserts and jewelry to pictures and countless handmade creations, she had a gift for making things beautiful and special. She always went all out, putting her whole heart into everything she did.

She was never afraid to speak her mind. She knew who she was, stood firmly in what she believed, and had a strength of character that could not be overlooked. Her independence, intelligence, determination, and strong personality were qualities that made her uniquely herself.

Throughout her life, she faced many medical challenges and lived with pain for much of it. Yet, despite her own struggles, she continued to think of others before herself. Her strength, compassion, and willingness to keep giving of herself, even when she was hurting, were a true reflection of the beautiful person she was.

Her love was expressed not only in words, but in everything she did. The holidays she made special, the thoughtful surprises, the cards she mailed, the calls she made, and the countless little things that showed the people she loved just how much they meant to her.

Joni leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, family, service, strength, creativity, kindness, and cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished.