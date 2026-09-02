Clarksville Obituary: Paul Mitchell Martin

Clarksville, TN – Paul Mitchell Martin, aged 77, passed away on August 30th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 5th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Bro. Jerry Shelton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Paul was born on June 10th, 1949, in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Henry Lee Martin and Minnie Fia Martin. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army and traveled all over the United States and Canada. After leaving active duty he continued his professional career as a truck driver and then worked as Asset Protection for over 15 years with Wal-Mart. Paul had a sincere love for animals and above all else his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Alison Martin and brother Col. Lee Martin and his wife Sandy.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Martin and son, Paul Mitchel II.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com