APSU Cross Country Begins 2026 Campaign in Cookeville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s men’s and women’s cross country programs officially kick off the 2026 season at Tennessee Tech’s Golden Eagle Invitational, Friday, at the Putnam Country Sports Complex in Cookeville, Tennessee. The women begin the meet with a 9:00am 4K, with the men’s 6K race to follow.

The women’s cross country team returns five athletes from the 2025 season in Shaye Foster, Holly Harding, Laure Marie Kidukula, Jaedyn Stalnecker, and Taylah Upshaw. Foster, who led the Govs in the NCAA South Regional in the 2025 finale, finished second on the team in each of the other four meets of the season. She earned a top 10 finish twice last season, with a fifth-place finish at the Louisville Classic (10/4/25) to help the team to its second team win under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith.

The Govs’ two newcomers on the team are freshmen in Bentlei Stallings and Tiesha Turner who hail from Maceo, Kentucky and Kingsport, Tennessee, respectively.

On the men’s side, the APSU Govs return five student-athletes in Tahmar Upshaw, Zeniel Lizardo, Jacob Schweigardt, Jake Strader, and Will Keefer. Schweigardt paced the Govs in last season’s opener, while Upshaw paced the Govs across each of the other five meets.

Following last cross country season, Upshaw made national headlines multiple times, as the now-redshirt senior broke the T46 800-meter World Record (4/17/26) to become the first world record holder in Austin Peay Athletics history. He also earned USATF Athlete of the Week honors (4/24/26), set the Americas T46 1,500M record, and earned silver in the 1,500M at the 2026 Para National Championships (7/25/26).

The Governors also added three newcomers to the roster ahead of 2026 in Calhoun Community College transfer David Rich, and freshmen from the Volunteer State in Damian Huizar (West Creek High School) and Leek Mach (James Lawson High School, Nashville).

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For news and updates throughout the Governors’ cross country seasons, follow the programs on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

Following Friday’s meet, the Austin Peay State University cross country teams prepare for Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, September 26th. Last season, both programs finished third at the meet while APSU alumnae Sydney Freeman tallied the individual win on the women’s side.