Austin Peay State University Soccer Shut Out by Evansville Purple Aces in 2-0 Road Loss

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Evansville in a physical and heavily offensive match Thursday at Arad McCutchan Stadium.

By the Half

The Governors got their first look at the frame as junior Paige Chrustowski put a shot on goal within the match’s first five minutes, as Evansville’s keeper Brianna Chirpich recorded the first save of the game. The Purple Aces were quick to generate a corner kick just a few minutes later, as sophomore Megan Waskiewicz came away with a save.

The half became more stop-start late on, with a series of fouls from both sides and a yellow card on Kerigan Kivisto in the 39th minute. Brielle LaBerge scored for the Purple Aces in the 41st minute off an assist from Selena Di Luciano to put Evansville up a score.

Austin Peay State University spent the opening stretch of the second half defending pressure from the Purple Aces, with Waskiewicz coming away with four saves in the final 45 minutes. Evansville continued to generate attempts through the middle of the half, before LaBerge converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute for her second goal of the night to make it 2-0.

Inside The Box Score

Waskiewicz recorded five saves over 90 minutes in goal, including four in the second half.

Chrustowski led the Govs with two shots, while putting one on goal.

A trio of APSU Govs in Lindsey Arnold, Kylie Brandes, and Anna Drexel saw all 90 minutes on the pitch.

Follow the Govs on Social

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University take on Murray State in the battle of the border on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00pm at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.