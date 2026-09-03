Austin Peay State University Volleyball Heads to Tennessee Tech for Golden Eagle Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Volleyball team continues its 50th Season, Friday and Saturday with the Golden Eagle Invitational, against Tennessee Tech, Tennessee State, and Green Bay, at the Eblen Center, in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University faces Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State on Friday at 10:00am and 4:30pm, respectively, Friday with a Saturday 10:30am match against Green Bay. It is the APSU Govs’ first trip to Cookeville since 2024.

The Governors opened their season going 2-1 in the Stacheville Challenge last weekend. There, they earned 3-0 sweeps against UT Martin and Kansas City.

​​Scouting Report

Tennessee Tech is 0-2 in the 2026 season after dropping a pair of 3-0 matches to North Dakota State and Tulane during its opening weekend of the season.

Austin Peay State University is 21-13 all-time against the Golden Eagles with the last matchup being a 3-2 Golden Eagle win, August 30th, 2025, in Clarksville.

Tennessee State is 0-3 (0-0 OVC) in the 2026 season. The Tigers dropped 3-0 decisions to Chattanooga, UAB, and Valparaiso, August 28th-29th.

The Governors are 25-9 against the Tigers with the last matchup being a 3-0 Governors win in Nashville, Tennessee, September 23rd, 2025

Green Bay is 1-2 (0-0 Horizon) in the 2026 season. The Phoenix fell 1-3 to Western Michigan, 0-3 to Indiana State, and defeated Navy 3-0 to begin the regular season, August 28th-30th.

APSU is 1-1 all-time against Green Bay, with the last meeting being a 3-0 Phoenix win, September 3rd, 2005 in a neutral-site match.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 50th season, follow the team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the Golden Eagle Invitational, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 11-12, for the Xavier Tournament. The APSU Govs open the tournament with a Friday 2:00pm CT match against Bowling Green before then facing host Xavier and St. Louis on Saturday at 11:30am and 4:00pm, respectively.