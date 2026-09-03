Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather September 3rd-7th: Heat Near 100 Through Friday Before Weekend Cooldown

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County will remain under a stretch of hot, mostly sunny weather through Friday, with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 99 degrees and heat index values potentially reaching 110.

A slight break from the extreme heat arrives over the weekend as temperatures gradually ease, with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. By Labor Day, sunny skies and cooler temperatures will settle in across the area.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with afternoon temperatures reaching near 99 degrees. The heat will feel even more intense, with heat index values climbing as high as 109. Winds will be calm early before becoming southerly at around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night will remain mostly clear and warm, with temperatures falling to around 76 degrees. Winds will be calm, providing little relief from the heat overnight.

Friday will bring another sunny and very hot day to Clarksville-Montgomery County, with the high again approaching 99 degrees. Heat index values could reach as high as 110, making outdoor activities potentially uncomfortable during the afternoon. Winds will start calm before becoming easterly at around 5 mph.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 74 degrees. Calm winds are expected as the region heads into the weekend.

Saturday will offer a slight change in the weather pattern, although it will remain sunny and hot for much of the day with a high near 97 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, while winds will be calm before becoming northerly at around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 72 degrees. Calm winds are expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Sunday will be sunny and noticeably cooler, with the afternoon high reaching around 95 degrees. A light northeast wind will become north-northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon, providing a more comfortable breeze compared with the previous days.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear and cooler, with temperatures dropping to around 69 degrees. Northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm after midnight.

Labor Day will feature sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with the afternoon high expected to reach around 94 degrees. The holiday should provide generally favorable weather for outdoor activities across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Labor Day night will stay mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 70 degrees. The quiet weather will bring the extended holiday weekend to a comfortable close.

Overall, the Clarksville-Montgomery County area will experience another round of dangerous heat Thursday and Friday, with temperatures near 100 degrees and heat index values reaching around 110. Conditions will gradually improve over the weekend as temperatures trend downward, with Saturday bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms before sunny and cooler weather takes over Sunday and Labor Day.