Clarksville Obituary: Larry Powell Head

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Larry Powell Head, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, will be held Friday, September 4th, 2026, at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home, with Rev. Jamie Mandrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the time of service.

He was born on January 16, 1956, in Springfield, TN, to Billy and Ollie Ruth Head who preceded him in death. Larry passed away on September 1st, 2026. He had a successful career as a lineman with Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation until his retirement after 40+ years of service to his community.

In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, fishing, woodworking, and piddling around outside. Most of all, Larry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and Rupert, his beloved dog and faithful sidekick, who was never far behind.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kim Head; children: Justin Crocker and his wife Molly, Kelsey Harvey and her husband Chris, Thomas Head and his wife Alexis, and Jack Head; brother, Tom Head and his wife Sarah, twin sister, Linda Hix and her husband Mark, and brother, William Head and his wife Julie; and grandchildren: Brooks Harvey, Bryson Harvey and Maggie Crocker, as well as a grandson on the way, Houston Head.

Please visit Larry’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.