APSU Women’s Golf Earns Third Place Finish at Golfweek Program Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf kept it steady in the final round and while others near the top of the leaderboard posted large numbers, the Governors were able to fight their way to a top-three finish in the Golfweek Program Challenge at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.

Austin Peay State University’s final-round 289 tied for the second-best final round in the 23-team field and pulled the APSU Govs into a third-place finish with a 14-over 866, the fourth-best 54-hole showing in program history. UNC Wilmington won the event with an 854, followed by Campbell at 857. High Point (868) and Memphis (870) rounded out the top-five at Caledonia.

“The team displayed incredible consistency all three rounds,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs. “For us to place in the top three at this golf tournament is something to be extremely proud of. Their grit, determination and focus helped us climb the leaderboard. Now, we’re already looking forward to next week to see if we can snag another dub at Paducah Country Club.”

A trio of Govs tied for 19th to lead Austin Peay State University’s efforts. Junior Abby Jimenez was one-under in the final round and fired a career-best 217 (69-78-70), bookending her stay at Caledonia with the two best rounds of her career.

Senior Jillian Breedlove (71-70-76) and sophomore Jordin Cowing (72-73-72) matched Jimenez at 217. Cowing led Austin Peay State University with 42 pars – the second-most by an individual in the field; APSU’s team total of 180 pars led all teams as well – while Breedlove picked up one of just four birdies on the 377 par-4 No. 12 during Tuesday’s final round.

Sophomore Ella Arnzen (70-75-73—218) tied for 26th; she picked up three birdies in the final round and led the APSU Govs with eight for the tournament. Arnzen tied with Breedlove for Austin Peay State University’s best par-4 scoring average with a two-over 4.07 strokes per hole, tied for seventh in a field of 120 competitors.

Senior Abby Hirtzel rounded out the lineup for the Govs with a 226 (75-77-74), including an eagle on the 516-yard par-5 No. 2, the lone eagle posted on that hole during the tournament. Hirtzel finished the tournament with a 4.67 stroke average on par-5 holes, tied for the fourth-best mark in the field.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to action next week at The Velvet, hosted by Murray State at Paducah Country Club.