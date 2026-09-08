Clarksville Obituary: Paul Edward Shelby

Clarksville, TN – Paul Edward Shelby, age 83, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, September 6th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be at 12 noon, Friday, September 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00am, Friday until the hour of service at the funeral home. Rev. Betty Merriweather will be officiating. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, where Military Honors will be presented.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Edward Shelby, father and mother, Vestie Elizabeth (Jones), Weatherford of Woodlawn, TN and son, Thomas Lee Burney, Jr. of Clarksville, TN.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Joycean Shelby; a beloved daughter, Dusti Burney Boone (Terry Yarbrough) of Clarksville, TN.; and grandsons; Dustin Lee Burney of New York, NY; Dr. Tyler Ross Boone (Jillian) of Franklin, TN. and Evan Scott Boone (Trina) of Newnan, Georgia; and 6 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. His quiet strength, love and kindness spread to everyone who knew him.
Paul was born on January 14th, 1943, in Stewart County, Tennessee and was one of seventeen children. He graduated from Woodlawn High School. He was drafted during the Vietnam War into the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, KY. Upon returning from the war, he began working at Trane Company, retiring after 37 years of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fuel Program at St. Bethlehem Methodist Church or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Online Condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com