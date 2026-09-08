Clarksville Obituary: Paul Edward Shelby

Clarksville, TN – Paul Edward Shelby, age 83, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, September 6th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be at 12 noon, Friday, September 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00am, Friday until the hour of service at the funeral home. Rev. Betty Merriweather will be officiating. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, where Military Honors will be presented.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John Edward Shelby, father and mother, Vestie Elizabeth (Jones), Weatherford of Woodlawn, TN and son, Thomas Lee Burney, Jr. of Clarksville, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Joycean Shelby; a beloved daughter, Dusti Burney Boone (Terry Yarbrough) of Clarksville, TN.; and grandsons; Dustin Lee Burney of New York, NY; Dr. Tyler Ross Boone (Jillian) of Franklin, TN. and Evan Scott Boone (Trina) of Newnan, Georgia; and 6 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. His quiet strength, love and kindness spread to everyone who knew him.

Paul was born on January 14th, 1943, in Stewart County, Tennessee and was one of seventeen children. He graduated from Woodlawn High School. He was drafted during the Vietnam War into the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, KY. Upon returning from the war, he began working at Trane Company, retiring after 37 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fuel Program at St. Bethlehem Methodist Church or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Online Condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com