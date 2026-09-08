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Clarksville Police Respond to Motorcycle Crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tiny Town Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tiny Town Road. The crash occurred at approximately 8:17pm.

The northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the intersection of Tiny Town Road are completely shut down at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time. No other information is available for release at this time.

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