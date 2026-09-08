Montgomery County Veterans Service Office to Close September 8th-15th for Staff Training

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Office (MCVSO) will be closed from Tuesday, September 8th to Tuesday, September 15th, 2026, to allow staff to participate in mandatory training provided by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

This training enables team members to remain up to date on the latest policies, benefits, and resources available to better serve local veterans and their families.

The MCVSO will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 15th, at 1:00pm.