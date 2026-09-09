APSU Men’s Tennis Unveils 2026 Fall Schedule Featuring Brian Coons Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) second-year head men’s tennis coach Kurt Kujawa announced the Governors’ four-tournament fall campaign which features the return of the annual Brian Coons Invitational, Friday.

Austin Peay State University begins the fall at home on the Governors Tennis Courts with the Brian Coons Fall Tournament (September 11th-13th). Austin Peay STate University welcomes Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga, and Alabama A&M for the three-day event. Last season, APSU earned 10 wins across two days at the event.

The Brian Coons Memorial Tournament is named after former Governors’ men’s tennis player, Brian Coons, who passed away during the summer. Coons was a long-time supporter of Austin Peay Athletics and the tennis teams.

Following its home tournament, the APSU Govs head to College Grove, Tennessee for the 2026 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals (October 8th-13th) before then heading down to Nashville for the ASUN Fall Individual Championships (October 28th – November 1st). The ASPU Govs then close the fall season at the UTR Sports NCAA DI Invitational.

A full spring schedule will be made available at a later date.

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For news and updates throughout the season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also, download the new Let’s Go Peay mobile app to stay updated to all things Austin Peay Athletics all year long.