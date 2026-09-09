Austin Peay State University Alumni Division Announces Staff Changes Ahead of Centennial Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy recently announced several new hires and promotions as the team prepares for APSU’s centennial in 2027.

New Hires

Twana Aiken (’17) has been hired as director of philanthropy for the APSU College of Business. A West Tennessee native, Aiken earned her bachelor’s degree in agriculture communications from APSU in 2017 and a master’s degree in environmental science from Tuskegee University in 2019. With nearly a decade of experience in fundraising and strategic partnerships, she is passionate about connecting alumni, donors, and community partners to opportunities that strengthen student success and business leadership.

Ashley Bussell has been hired as assistant director of stewardship and compliance. She holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology from the University of Kentucky (2012) and a Scrum Master certificate. Her decade-long career spans career coaching, human resources, and organizational development, where she has assisted hundreds of adult learners in achieving significant salary gains.

Sydney Junkins has been hired as assistant director of engagement. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Shorter University (2018) and a Master of Public Administration from Augusta University (2021). With nearly a decade of experience in higher education and nonprofit arts, she has worked at Texas Ballet Theater, Augusta University, and the Arts Council of New Orleans.

Ellie LoveGood (’24) has been hired as philanthropy coordinator. She graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration and a grant writing graduate certificate at the university. She brings experience in administrative support, communication, and operations from higher education and customer-focused roles.

Promotions

Kimberly Adkison (’06, ’10) has been promoted to chief of staff for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Operations. She will oversee divisional operations, including stewardship, scholarship administration, compliance, and reporting, and supervise prospect research and reporting analysts.

Brad Averitt (’10, ’17) has been promoted to associate vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. In this expanded role, he will lead both the Alumni & Engagement and Philanthropy offices, oversee a major gifts portfolio, and serve as the primary internal lead for the Centennial Campaign.

Kelley Board has been promoted to director of stewardship and compliance, where she will lead stewardship, compliance, and scholarship operations and supervise an assistant director.

Aubrey Higdon (’24) has been promoted to director of alumni engagement, leading alumni programming, affinity groups, and event planning to increase participation. Aubrey also serves as the assistant executive director of the APSU National Alumni Association.

Molly LaRocco has been promoted from philanthropy coordinator to prospect researcher, where she will support strategic donor identification and research efforts. She holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies in organizational leadership from Lipscomb University (2019) and graduate certificates in global leadership and strategic leadership (2021).

“These promotions and new hires strengthen our division’s capacity as we enter APSU’s centennial year in 2027,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “These team members bring expertise that will be invaluable as we strengthen relationships and advance fundraising initiatives. The enhanced structure will help us better serve our alumni, donors, and university partners while we create an even stronger Govs For Life Experience.”

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

To support fundraising initiatives or establish a corporate partnership, contact the Austin Peay State University Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.