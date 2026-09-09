Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Downer Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Downer Drive on Thursday, September 10th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads:

14 Binks Drive

Bluegrass Road

Chestnut Drive

209-217 Downer Drive

100-113 Preston Drive

The following roads will be closed during the work as follows:

Downer Drive from Binks Drive to Preston Drive. Traffic will detour to Binks Drive.

Bluegrass Road from Downer Drive to Southern Drive. Traffic will detour to Southern Drive.

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.