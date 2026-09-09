Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Orleans Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Orleans Drive for a water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Fountainebleau Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

221-244 Orleans Drive

340 Dupuis Drive

The water valve replacement will be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.