Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Wyatt

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Wyatt, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2026, at the age of 84.

Born on February 7th, 1942, Evelyn’s life was one that will be remembered by those who knew and loved her. Her passing marks the end of a cherished life and leaves behind memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of family and friends.

The family will receive friends and loved ones during visitation on Monday, September 14th, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN. Family members will be present from 6:00pm until 7:00pm to receive those who wish to offer their condolences and share memories of Evelyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 15th, at Christ the Healer Church, 1295 Paradise Hill Road, Clarksville, TN.

The service will provide an opportunity for family, friends and members of the community to come together in remembrance of Evelyn, celebrate her life and offer support to one another during this time of loss.

Those who knew Evelyn are invited to join her family in honoring her memory and reflecting on the life she shared with those around her.

Visitation:

Monday, September 14th, 2026

12:00pm–7:00pm

Family present: 6:00pm–7:00pm

Foston Funeral

816 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Celebration of Life:

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026

10:30am

Christ the Healer Church

1295 Paradise Hill Road

Clarksville, TN 37040

May Evelyn Wyatt’s memory remain a lasting source of comfort to all who loved her.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.