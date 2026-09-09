Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Wyatt

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Wyatt, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2026, at the age of 84.
Born on February 7th, 1942, Evelyn’s life was one that will be remembered by those who knew and loved her. Her passing marks the end of a cherished life and leaves behind memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of family and friends.
The family will receive friends and loved ones during visitation on Monday, September 14th, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN. Family members will be present from 6:00pm until 7:00pm to receive those who wish to offer their condolences and share memories of Evelyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 15th, at Christ the Healer Church, 1295 Paradise Hill Road, Clarksville, TN.
The service will provide an opportunity for family, friends and members of the community to come together in remembrance of Evelyn, celebrate her life and offer support to one another during this time of loss.
Those who knew Evelyn are invited to join her family in honoring her memory and reflecting on the life she shared with those around her.
Visitation:
Monday, September 14th, 2026
12:00pm–7:00pm
Family present: 6:00pm–7:00pm
Foston Funeral
816 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life:
Tuesday, September 15th, 2026
10:30am
Christ the Healer Church
1295 Paradise Hill Road
Clarksville, TN 37040
May Evelyn Wyatt’s memory remain a lasting source of comfort to all who loved her.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com