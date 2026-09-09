Erin Obituary: Gary Leon Reynolds

Erin TN – Gary Leon Reynolds, age 94 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many.

Gary entered this life on October 17th, 1931, son to the late J.B. Reynolds, and Myrtle Hutchinson Reynolds Mathis.

Gary was blessed to spend 75 beautiful years married to his loving wife, Mary Jean Reynolds. Their life together was built on love, commitment, laughter, and countless memories. Through all of life’s seasons, they stood by one another, creating a lifetime of love that will never be forgotten.

Gary retired after a fruitful 46-year career from Southern Gage, and had a love for the Los Angeles Dodgers and enjoyed cheering them on; but his greatest joy in life was spending time with this family. He treasured family gatherings, conversation, laughter, and simply being together. Family was at the center of his heart.

Among his greatest achievements and proudest blessings were his family and especially his great-granddaughters, Ashley and Katie, and their children. He loved them beyond words and took great pride in watching their families grow. The love he shared with them was something truly special, and the memories they made together will be cherished forever.

During the last several months of his life, Gary was lovingly cared for by his wife, Mary Jean, and his great-granddaughters, Ashley and Katie. Their devotion, time, and love allowed him to remain surrounded by the people who meant the most to him. It was a final expression of the love and gratitude they had always shared.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Reynolds, Sid Reynolds, Joe Reynolds, Charles Reynolds, and Kenny Mathis.

Gary is survived by his precious wife of 75 years, Mary Jean Reynolds; son, Gary (Mary) Reynolds; daughter, Sharon Coleman; grandchildren, Brandon Reynolds, Teresa Reynolds, Wendy (Mike) McCooey, Mandy Reynolds, Apryl Reynolds, Gary Reynolds, and Jessie Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Ashley Reynolds (Michael), Katie (Trent) Schmidt, along with multiple more; great-great grandchildren, Madi, Jake, Bralee, Bentley, Braxton, along with many more; Gary also leaves behind his siblings, Linda Lehaman, Patsy Miller, Nelda Sue Anderson, and Janice Bass.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, September 12th, 2026 at Erin Holiness Church with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 3:00pm also at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061, 931.289.4277, www.navefuneralhomes@yahoo.com