Nashville Sounds Drop 10-2 Decision to Durham Bulls Wednesday Night

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds allowed nine unanswered runs to the Durham Bulls in the sixth and the seventh inning, falling 10-2 Wednesday Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Jeferson Quero and Blake Burke each tallied a 2-hit night, while Coleman Crow suffered his first loss since April 24th.

The Bulls notched their first run in the bottom of the second inning as Jack Suwinski crushed his first homer off right-hander Coleman Crow, his first home run allowed since August 27th at Jacksonville, and gave the Bulls the 1-0 lead after two innings of play.

The Sounds answered right back and gained the 2-1 lead after being held off the board in the first three innings. Burke, Akil Baddoo and Brock Wilken each hit a single, and Wilken’s base knock to left field drove home Burke to tie the game. Quero ripped an RBI double into left field and scored Baddoo for the one-run lead.

Crow got into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Bulls put up a five-spot and regained the lead. Xavier Isaac led off with a double into left field. After Austin Slater was issued a walk, Crow retired the next two batters with lineouts. Tatem Levins drew the second walk of the frame to load the bases.

As Crow faced Jadher Areinamo, Crow was issued with a balk that scored Isaac from third and tied the game at two. The Bulls took a four-run lead as a two-RBI single by Areinamo and a two-run homer by Logan Davidson gave Durham a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rob Zastryzny replaced Crow after allowing six runs, the most since June 4 against San Francisco when he was with Milwaukee, on seven hits and added three strikeouts. Zastryzny’s night was done early as he allowed an insurance run on two hits for a five-run deficit to the Bulls.

Brett Wichrowski entered the game with two outs in the frame but issued a walk to the first batter he faced. He allowed an RBI double by Levins, which scored another run. Areinamo reached base on a fielding error and plated yet another run. With runners at the corners, Wichrowski was charged with the Sounds’ second balk of the game and advanced Levins home for the 10-2 Durham lead.

Jared Koenig entered the bottom of the eighth inning and retired 3-of-4 batters he faced as he worked around a one-out walk to Caden Bodine, extending his streak to five consecutive games of not allowing a run. Over the final two frames, the Sounds offense stranded four runners, including a bases-loaded threat in the top of the ninth inning off of three hits and a walk as the Bulls stole game two with a 10-2 final.

The Sounds and the Bulls continue this week’s series on Thursday, September 10th, and first pitch is scheduled for 5:45pm CT.