Yellow Creek Baptist Church Hosts 13th Annual Cruisin’ The Creek Car Show September 12th

Cumberland City, TN – The rumble of classic engines, the shine of polished chrome, and the unmistakable style of vintage automobiles will take center stage Saturday, September 12th, 2026, when Yellow Creek Baptist Church hosts the 13th Annual Cruisin’ The Creek Car Show.

The annual event has become a popular gathering for automobile enthusiasts, motorcycle riders, families and members of the surrounding community. This year’s show will bring together classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods for a day of competition, prizes, food and fellowship.

The car show will be held at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 4506 Ellis Mills Road in Cumberland City. Registration opens at 9:00am, and judging runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Participants are encouraged to bring their prized rides and display them for fellow automotive enthusiasts. From carefully restored classics to custom-built rat rods and motorcycles, the event offers a chance to see the craftsmanship and personality behind some of the region’s most distinctive vehicles.

The competition will culminate with the awards ceremony at 2:00pm, when winners will be recognized in several categories.

Awards will include Top 100, Best of Show, People’s Choice and Church’s Choice, along with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place awards for motorcycles and rat rods.

For those attending the show, however, the prizes don’t stop with the trophies.

A number of giveaways and door prizes will be offered throughout the day, including a Craftsman Tool Box, two $500.00 gift cards, and a $1,000 cash grand prize. To take home one of the major prizes, participants must be present when the winning names are announced.

Visitors can also browse a silent auction featuring car-related memorabilia, while concessions will be available throughout the event.

While the vehicles provide the attraction, the purpose behind Cruisin’ The Creek reaches beyond the parking lot.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Yellow Creek Family Life Center Building, helping support the church’s efforts to develop its facilities for ministry, fellowship and community activities.

The 13th annual event continues a tradition that has brought automotive enthusiasts together at Yellow Creek Baptist Church for more than a decade. Each year, Cruisin’ The Creek provides an opportunity for participants to show off their vehicles, compare notes with other car lovers and spend a Saturday surrounded by the sights and sounds of the automotive world.

For spectators, it is a chance to get up close to vehicles that may bring back memories of another era—or discover a custom creation they’ve never seen before.

For car owners, it is a chance to compete, connect with other enthusiasts and perhaps drive home with a trophy or one of the day’s substantial prizes.

And for the church and the community, it is an opportunity to turn a love of cars into support for an important local project.

Whether your passion is a classic muscle car, a meticulously restored antique, a custom rat rod or a powerful motorcycle, Cruisin’ The Creek promises plenty to see when the gates open Saturday morning.

The 13th Annual Cruisin’ The Creek Car Show will be held Saturday, September 12th, 2026, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City. Registration begins at 9:00am, judging runs from 10:00am until 2:00pm, and the awards ceremony begins at 2:00pm.

Bring the family, grab your camera and make a day of it—because when the chrome starts shining and the engines start rumbling, Cruisin’ The Creek is where Cumberland City comes alive with horsepower.