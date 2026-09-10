APSU Basketball’s Rashaud Marshall and Zyree Collins Ready for Second Season in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team takes the court for the 2026-27 season opener, there will be 10 new faces who will don the Red & White for the first time. However, two players – an all-conference duo – return from the 2025-26 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship team in Rashaud Marshall and Zyree Collins.

“I like to use a phrase that Chris Parson often says when referring to Zyree Collins and Rashaud Marshall: ‘They never left.’ People often say, ‘I’m so glad they came back,’ but I think it has to resonate throughout our community that they never left,” said head coach Corey Gipson. “Their commitment to Austin Peay, this program, and this community never wavered.”

Two of Austin Peay State University’s top three scorers from a season ago, Marshall and Collins were members of the fifth all-conference trio in program history and the first since 2002-03. The other member of that trio, Collin Parker, earned his master’s from APSU in May and is currently playing professionally overseas.

Collectively, Marshall and Collins accounted for 36.5% of APSU’s points, 28% of rebounds, 33.5% of assists, and 33.9% of steals from last season’s team.

A Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament selection during his first season in Clarksville, Marshall led APSU in a myriad of statistical categories, including offensive rebounds (92), total rebounds (212), blocks (28), free throws (132), double-doubles (4), and field-goal percentage (65.6).

The 6-8 forward’s 65.6% mark from the floor led the ASUN, was sixth in the NCAA, and was the second-best single-season shooting performance in the 95-year history of the program and second only to Theanthony Haymon’s 66.7% mark during the 2000-01 campaign.

After coming off the bench in the first three games of the season, Marshall went on to start the Govs’ final 28 contests, where he scored in double figures 24 times, scored 20+ points 10 times, and notched a pair of 30-point outings. He led APSU in scoring nine times, while also pacing the team in rebounds on a team-best 16 occasions.

A two-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week, Marshall also earned ASUN Player of the Week honors in late February. Following a 21-point, eight-rebound, three-block, two-steal contest at Queens (February 21st), Marshall went on to finish the season averaging 24.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 59.2% from the field across APSU’s final eight games. He also averaged 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game during the Govs’ ASUN Tournament stay.

The 2025-26 ASUN Freshman of the Year, a unanimous ASUN All-Freshman Team selection, and a Third Team All-ASUN selection – the first freshman to garner all-conference honors since 2022 – Zyree Collins also led APSU in a multitude of areas during his freshman campaign last season. With Collins’ freshman of the year honor, Austin Peay State University now is just one of three active teams in Division I to win freshman of the year in back-to-back seasons, joining Duke and Florida Atlantic.

Collins ranked 21st nationally and first among all Division I freshmen with 2.13 steals per game, which paced the ASUN. His 66 total steals were also the most by a Governor since Derek Wright’s program-record 89 during the 2007-08 campaign. On the opposite end of the ball, Collins also led the APSU Govs with 4.3 assists per game.

In mid-February, Collins recorded his first-career double-double with 16 points and 14 assists – the fourth-most assists in a game in program history and a top 25 mark in the NCAA last season. Just a game later, Collins recorded seven steals which were the 16th most in a game nationally last season and the most since 1998.

Collins and Marshall will take the court for their second seasons in Clarksville next month when the Governors host Evansville in an October 11th exhibition on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Following an October 27th exhibition against IU Indy, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball officially begins its 96th season at home against Lane College, November 2nd.