Artsville Fest Returns to Downtown Clarksville October 3rd for Free Day of Art

Clarksville, TN – Artsville Fest will return to Downtown Clarksville on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, from 10:00am to 4:00pm, bringing artists, performers, musicians, makers and the community together for a free day of art and creative experiences.

The annual festival will take place throughout the Downtown Commons and surrounding downtown area, with visual art, live entertainment, interactive community art projects, the Artsville Chalk Walk, artisan and food vendors, and activities for all ages.

Live entertainment will take place throughout the day on two stages. The Downtown Commons Stage will feature dance, youth performers and community performance groups, while the ’Ville Stage, presented in collaboration with ’Ville Magazine, will feature live bands and musicians.

Visual artists will also be creating throughout the festival, giving attendees an opportunity to see the artistic process in real time. Interactive community art projects will invite festivalgoers to participate and contribute to collaborative works during the event.

The Artsville Chalk Walk returns as part of the 2026 festival, with youth and adult participants creating original chalk artwork in designated spaces downtown. Competition categories include ages 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17, and adults 18 and older. Artwork will be completed throughout the day, with judging beginning at 3:00pm and awards presented at 3:45pm.

An artisan market will feature local and regional artists, makers, and creative businesses, with food vendors also located throughout the festival area.

Artsville Fest is free and open to the public. The festival benefits ArtLink Studio, a Clarksville nonprofit organization that works to expand access to creative opportunities within the community.

Ufford Law & Mediation Offices serves as the 2026 Artsville Fest Title Sponsor. The festival is also supported by local sponsors, community partners, artists, performers, and volunteers.

Event Details

What: Artsville Fest 2026

When: Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, 10:00am–4:00pm.

Where: Downtown Clarksville and Downtown Commons, Clarksville, Tennessee

Admission: Free

Information: www.ArtsvilleFest.com

About Artsville Fest

Artsville Fest is an annual community arts festival held in Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. The festival brings together visual artists, musicians, performers, makers and community organizations through live art, performances, interactive projects, the Artsville Chalk Walk and other creative experiences. Artsville Fest supports ArtLink Studio and its work to expand access to the arts in the Clarksville community.