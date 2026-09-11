APSU Legends of Business Series to Spotlight Technology and Economic Development

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business and Legends Bank will bring guest speakers Mark Blaze, president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, and Janet Wilson, vice president for urban development for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, to campus this fall as part of the Legends of Business speaker series.

Both events will take place at 12:15pm in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall, providing direct access to regional leaders and offering attendees practical career lessons and insights into varied paths.

“Mark and Janet are at the forefront of industries shaping how we do business across the Middle Tennessee region,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “Their insights and experiences are invaluable in helping students envision what is possible for their futures.”

Mark Blaze – September 23rd

Mark Blaze is the president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council. He is the former chief revenue officer at Groove Construction, joining the company after an 18-year tenure as regional president at Dex Imaging, where he led regional operations and cultivated high-performing teams.

A committed community advocate, Blaze also serves on the advisory board of Rocketown and is a past chair of the organization. He currently serves on the International Business Council Advisory Board, the Nashville Innovation Alliance steering committee, CyberUSA board, and Leeds United Americas board.

Janet Wilson – October 28th

Janet serves as vice president of urban development for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, where she leads strategic development initiatives across Montgomery County. Her focus areas include downtown revitalization, quality-of-place investment, mixed-use development, housing, and community growth.

She works at the intersection of public policy, private investment, and economic development, advancing complex public-private projects through strategic partnerships and tools including Tax Increment Financing (TIF), PILOTs, grants, and other development incentives.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.