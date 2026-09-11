Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to Bowling Green at Xavier Tournament Opener

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to Bowling Green 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24) in its tournament opener at the Xavier Tournament, Friday, at the Cintas Center.

The Governors began the first set strongly, scoring four consecutive points, giving Austin Peay State University a 5-2 advantage. There were six lead changes all the way up to 20 points for each team. Bowling Green scored five of the next six points to take the first set 25-21.

The second set was neck-and-neck for most of the set, as Bowling Green never had more than a two-point lead over Austin Peay State University. The Governors tied the set at 17 points after trailing the majority of the set. They carried the momentum through the rest of the set, allowing only four points against them, and went on to win 25-21.

The Falcons began the third set with a five-point run and carried the momentum through the set, as they had a nine-point lead over the Governors at one point in the set, making the score 20-11. The Governors attempted to crawl back, going on a five-point run late in the set to make it 22-20, but lost the set 25-21 after only getting one of the next four points.

The fourth was very competitive, as both teams exchanged leads another six times throughout the set to make it a 24-23 advantage for Austin Peay State University. Following a Bowling Green timeout, the Falcons went on a three-point run to win the set and win the match three sets to one.

Box Score Bullets

Okojie led the team with 10 kills and seven blocks, her first time leading the team in kills in the 2026 season and matching her season-high blocks (Tennessee Tech).

Anderson led the defense with 16 digs.

Merrell and Anderson recorded three service aces each. Merrell matched her season high (Tennessee Tech).

Merrell led the team with 17 assists.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Governors will face Xavier and Saint Louis on Saturday at 11:30am and 4:00pm to conclude the Xavier Tournament.