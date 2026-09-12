Clarksville Obituary: Audy Steven Bishop

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Audy Steven Bishop, age 82, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, September 12th, 2026 at 6:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 5:30pm at which time a Masonic service will take place.

Audy was born August 7th, 1944, passed away on September 8th, 206. He leaves behind a legacy of military service, compassion for fellow veterans, devotion to family, and commitment to his fraternal organizations.

Audy was born to Audy Bishop and Beulah Bishop, both of whom preceded him in death. He proudly served his country as a Vietnam veteran, carrying his dedication to service throughout his life. Following his military service, he spent many years helping fellow veterans obtain the benefits they had earned through their service. Through his work with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Audy became a trusted advocate and friend to countless veterans and their families.

A lifelong Mason, Audy was an active member of Palmyra Lodge No. 747, the Clarksville Commandery, the Clarksville Council, Clarksville Chapter No. 202 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Shriners. He valued the principles of brotherhood, charity, and service, and he lived those values every day.

Above all, Audy loved his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Annie Maude Bishop; his daughter, Elizabeth Weier; his son-in-law, Josh Weier; and his cherished grandchildren, Daniel Beard and Izzy Weier.

He is also survived by his siblings: Sara Pierce, Travis Eugene Bishop, Delise Williams, Ervin Leon Bishop, Juanita Hamilton, Walter Bishop, Lucinda Hefner, Kenneth Wayne Bishop, Cathy Mae Messer, and Maryann Sanderson.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Bessie Roberts; and his brothers: Frank Bishop, John Bishop, and James Bishop.

Audy will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, faithful brother, proud veteran, dedicated Mason, and tireless advocate for those who served our nation. His kindness, wisdom, generosity, and willingness to help others touched countless lives. His family and friends will forever cherish the memories he created and the example he set through a life of service and compassion.

Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23