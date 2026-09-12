Clarksville Obituary: Celia Octavia Thompson

Clarksville, TN – Celia Octavia Thompson, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at Vanderbilt Hospital Clarksville with her caring family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor 1:00 PM on Monday, September 14th, 2026, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating.

The Thompson family will receive friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Sunday, September 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, and again on Monday from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

An Eastern Star Service will be held on Sunday, September 13th, 2026, at 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Entombment is to follow in the mausoleum at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Celia was born on December 11th, 1943, in Oates, Missouri, to the late Paul R. Camden and Opal Mathes. She found pride in her work as a devoted homemaker and mother, always putting her family first and finding joy in caring for those she loved.

She was a devoted Christian and member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Celia was also a proud member of Eastern Star Clarksville Chapter 202, where she valued the friendships and fellowship she found through her involvement. She will be remembered for her faith, her dedication to her family, and the love she shared with those around her.

In addition to her parents, Celia is preceded in death by her loving husband; Gerald Thompson, and her brothers; Lonnie Camden and Mark Camden.

Celia is survived by her devoted family, her son; Gerald David Thompson and his wife Jacqueline, her daughter; Anita Keatts and her husband Tony, grandchildren; Natalia Conrad, Michael Keller, Sara Eaglehart, Tammy Supulski, Phillips Keatts, Johnny Keatts, and Brock Keatts, as well as 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sisters; Bonnie Barton, Connie Schmitt, Marlyn Sue Barton.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com